Sarkaru Vaari Paata Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Superstar Mahesh Babu's most awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the screens today and the film is receiving raving reviews. With blockbuster reviews coming from viewers and fans across the globe, the movie is aiming for big numbers at the box office.

The performances of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are being lauded in the film. While fans couldn't stop but celebrate the film's super success, there is an untoward leak that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is subjected to.

However, Parasuram's directorial venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata too couldn't escape the leak mafia. The movie was released a couple of hours ago and there are already several social media pages and netizens circulating links that are pirated.

While Sarkaru Vaari Paata is not the only big-budget film that got leaked online, several films, irrespective of their commercial value have been victims of such leaks. In the era of OTT, the movie links are still being circulated widely.

It can be noted here that Mahesh Babu spoke for anti-piracy not long ago. Filmmakers believe that their talent and hard work become futile when the film leaks online. It also snags away the theatrical experience of storytelling. The movie has started well at the world wide box office with 70 crores as gross collection on day 1.

The movie has Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Subbaraj, and Vennela Kishore among others as part of the cast. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film's music is composed by S Thaman.