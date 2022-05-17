Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Thrills Fans By Shaking A Leg On Stage to Ma Ma Mahesha!
Superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine. The actor is celebrating his recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata in various forms. On May 16, fans were treated to a sweet surprise by their Prince. The actor kind of shocked everyone by shaking a leg on stage, which is never seen or heard of before.
For Mahesh Babu, who is generally reserved, shy and to the point, loosening up a bit for the character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and participating in promotional events vigorously is big. But the actor pushed boundaries this time and looks comfortable too doing so.
For
what
came
in
as
a
sweet
shock,
the
Superstar,
who
took
part
in
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
mania
success
event
at
Kurnool,
went
up
to
the
stage
and
performed
an
iconic
step
from
'Ma
Ma
Mahesha'
as
Thaman
S,
performed.
In
fact,
Mahesh
jumped
in
and
taught
his
signature
step
to
Thaman
who
was
trying
to
learn
it
from
the
dancers
on
the
dais.
The incident was impromptu and excited the fans.
Sharing his joy, musician Thaman S tweeted:
Moment for life 🦁 thanks dearest brother @urstrulyMahesh gaaru 💃💃💃💃💃💃#Svp #SvpMania#SarkaruVaariPaata #BlockBusterSarkaruVaaripaata 💥💥💥💥#SuperStar #SuperDance 🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨 pic.twitter.com/77b2w9jExa— thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 16, 2022
Needless to say, people who have watched the film already know how the Superstar has aced dance moves for the songs in this film. His hard work translated on the silver screen as far as dance is concerned.
While he was seen doing classy moves for the popular hit song 'Kalavathi', he gave an energetic yet stylish performance in the 'Ma Ma Mahesha..' song along with Keerthy Suresh. Both the songs were visually appealing and turned out to be one of the positive factors of the film.