      Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Thrills Fans By Shaking A Leg On Stage to Ma Ma Mahesha!

      Superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine. The actor is celebrating his recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata in various forms. On May 16, fans were treated to a sweet surprise by their Prince. The actor kind of shocked everyone by shaking a leg on stage, which is never seen or heard of before.

      Mahesh Babu Dances to Ma Ma Mahesha On Stage

      For Mahesh Babu, who is generally reserved, shy and to the point, loosening up a bit for the character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and participating in promotional events vigorously is big. But the actor pushed boundaries this time and looks comfortable too doing so.

      For what came in as a sweet shock, the Superstar, who took part in Sarkaru Vaari Paata mania success event at Kurnool, went up to the stage and performed an iconic step from 'Ma Ma Mahesha' as Thaman S, performed. In fact, Mahesh jumped in and taught his signature step to Thaman who was trying to learn it from the dancers on the dais.
      The incident was impromptu and excited the fans.

      Sharing his joy, musician Thaman S tweeted:

      Needless to say, people who have watched the film already know how the Superstar has aced dance moves for the songs in this film. His hard work translated on the silver screen as far as dance is concerned.

      While he was seen doing classy moves for the popular hit song 'Kalavathi', he gave an energetic yet stylish performance in the 'Ma Ma Mahesha..' song along with Keerthy Suresh. Both the songs were visually appealing and turned out to be one of the positive factors of the film.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 15:10 [IST]
