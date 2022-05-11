Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu Shines In This Out- And-Out Entertainer

Director: Parasuram Petla

Introduction:

The much hyped release of the season, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata finally opened in theatres on Thursday amidst humongous fanfare. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the action entertainer has lived up to the expectations set by the exhilarating trailer. Director Parasuram Petla showcased the uber cool Superstar in a never -seen -before mass avatar that fans totally digged.

An unusual treatment of story with adequate elements of romance, comedy, excellent performances, riveting screenplay, laced by appropriate music and teleporting visuals, the film is nothing short of an entertaining cinematic experience, continuing the trend of successful big budget films that released earlier this year.

Parasuram Petla, who directed a couple of films earlier joined hands with the Superstar for the biggest opening of both their careers with Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Stay tuned to this page for the full movie review.