Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu Shines In This Out- And-Out Entertainer

The
much
hyped
release
of
the
season,
Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
finally
opened
in
theatres
on
Thursday
amidst
humongous
fanfare.
Starring
Keerthy
Suresh
as
the
female
lead,
the
action
entertainer
has
lived
up
to
the
expectations
set
by
the
exhilarating
trailer.
Director
Parasuram
Petla
showcased
the
uber
cool
Superstar
in
a
never
-seen
-before
mass
avatar
that
fans
totally
digged.
An
unusual
treatment
of
story
with
adequate
elements
of
romance,
comedy,
excellent
performances,
riveting
screenplay,
laced
by
appropriate
music
and
teleporting
visuals,
the
film
is
nothing
short
of
an
entertaining
cinematic
experience,
continuing
the
trend
of
successful
big
budget
films
that
released
earlier
this
year.
Parasuram
Petla,
who
directed
a
couple
of
films
earlier
joined
hands
with
the
Superstar
for
the
biggest
opening
of
both
their
careers
with
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata.
