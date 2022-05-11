    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu Shines In This Out- And-Out Entertainer

      Director: Parasuram Petla

      The much hyped release of the season, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata finally opened in theatres on Thursday amidst humongous fanfare. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, the action entertainer has lived up to the expectations set by the exhilarating trailer. Director Parasuram Petla showcased the uber cool Superstar in a never -seen -before mass avatar that fans totally digged.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu

      An unusual treatment of story with adequate elements of romance, comedy, excellent performances, riveting screenplay, laced by appropriate music and teleporting visuals, the film is nothing short of an entertaining cinematic experience, continuing the trend of successful big budget films that released earlier this year.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu

      Parasuram Petla, who directed a couple of films earlier joined hands with the Superstar for the biggest opening of both their careers with Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

      Stay tuned to this page for the full movie review.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 5:00 [IST]
      X