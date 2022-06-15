Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Release Date And Time: Mahesh Babu Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime

After enthralling fans and family audiences alike, the season's blockbuster movie Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now making its way to the OTT platform. The movie is having a steady run at the theatres but is now set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is about a strict money lender and his flashback story. The first half of the film is entertaining while the second half is heavy on emotional drama and power-packed action sequences.

The movie will reportedly start streaming on Amazon Prime Video sometime around June 23 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malaylam languages.

The Parasuram directorial has Keerthy Suresh paired opposite Mahesh Babu. Samuthirakani, Nadia, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others are seen in supporting roles. Sarkaru Vaari Paata doing preety well at world wide box office.

Fans are all excited to catch the film once again in the comfort of their homes on OTT. Sarkaru Vaari Paata completes its theatrical run with 93% of recovery at worldwide box office and stands as above average.