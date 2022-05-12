Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Release Date And Time: Mahesh Babu Starrer Will Stream On Amazon Prime

The season's blockbuster movie, Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, after enthralling the fans and family audiences alike, is now making its way to the OTT platform. The movie is having a steady run at the theatres but is now set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is about a strict money lender and his flashback story. The first half of the film is entertaining while the second half is heavy on emotional drama and power-packed action sequences.

The movie will start streaming on Prime Video sometime around June second or third week in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Parasuram directorial has Keerthy Suresh paired opposite Mahesh Babu. Samuthirakani, Nadia, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others are seen in supporting roles.

Fans are all excited to catch the film once again in the comfort of their time on OTTs from now on.