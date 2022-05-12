Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Release Date And Time: Mahesh Babu Starrer Will Stream On Amazon Prime

The
season's
blockbuster
movie,
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata,
after
enthralling
the
fans
and
family
audiences
alike,
is
now
making
its
way
to
the
OTT
platform.
The
movie
is
having
a
steady
run
at
the
theatres
but
is
now
set
to
premiere
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie
is
about
a
strict
money
lender
and
his
flashback
story.
The
first
half
of
the
film
is
entertaining
while
the
second
half
is
heavy
on
emotional
drama
and
power-packed
action
sequences.
The
movie
will
start
streaming
on
Prime
Video
sometime
around
June
second
or
third
week
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
The
Parasuram
directorial
has
Keerthy
Suresh
paired
opposite
Mahesh
Babu.
Samuthirakani,
Nadia,
Vennela
Kishore,
Subbaraju
and
others
are
seen
in
supporting
roles.
Fans
are
all
excited
to
catch
the
film
once
again
in
the
comfort
of
their
time
on
OTTs
from
now
on.