      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre Release Business World Wide: Will Mahesh Babu Achieve Break Even At Box Office?

      After two years, Superstar Mahesh Babu is now ready to dish out a feast to his fans with his upcoming 'Sarkaru Vaari paata', which is scheduled to hit the screens this Friday, on May 12. The Parasuram Petla directorial is a power-packed action entertainer with the right doses of comedy and romance.

      Starring Keerthy Suresh as the love interest of Mahesh Babu in the film, the trailer which showcased Mahesh Babu in a stylish but mass look got a thumping response among fans. Tunes composed by Thaman have become chartbusters and the entire vibe around Sarkaru Vaari Paata is very high.

      Just days away from its release, the film's pre-release business is already tempting and is expected to reach break-even very soon.

      Below here is the classification of Sarkaru Vaari Paata World Wide pre- release Business and Box Office figures

      Nizam - 36 Crore
      Cede - 14 Crore
      North Andhra - 13 Crore
      East Godavari - 8.5 Crore
      West Godavari - 8.5 Crore
      Krishna-- 7.5 Crore
      Guntur - 8.5 Crore
      Nellore - 3.8 Crore

      Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share - Rs 98.5 Crore

      ROI - 10 Crore

      Overseas - 11 Crore

      which culminates in World Wide collection of Rs 119.5 Crore. In addition, the Karnataka rights for the film were sold at Rs 7 Crore and the value of TamilNadu and ROI is at Rs 1.5 Crore for each region, given the information.

      The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju played prominent roles in the film, which is made upon a budget of Rs 60 Crore.

      Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
      X