Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release Likely To Get Postponed To August 5!

With multiple big-budget film releases, 2022 was expected to be a gala affair for the Telugu audience, however, looks like the spike in cases of COVID-19 across India has now poured cold water on those high hopes. RRR and Radhe Shyam's releases have already taken a backseat, and now looks like Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata might also join the league very soon.

The film is currently slated to hit the theatres on April 1, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. Reportedly, owing to the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and F3: Fun and Frustration in summer 2022, the makers are re-considering SVP's release date. If reports are anything to go by, the action entertainer, which marks Mahesh's maiden project post the COVID-19, will not make it to the theatres in April this year. It is also being said that the film's completion might take a few more months, and ergo the postponement is inevitable. According to reports, an official announcement regarding the film's postponement will be made soon. Also, ongoing buzz suggests that the film will hit the cinemas on August 5, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Though the film was initially expected to hit the theatres on January 13 coinciding with the Sankranti festival, the makers had to defer the release to avoid a clash with Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Also starring Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in key roles, the film has music composed by S Thaman, while editing and cinematography departments are handled by Marthand K Venkatesh and R Madhi respectively.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh recently tested positive for COVID-19.