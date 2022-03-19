Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny Promo Ft Mahesh Babu Out, Sitara Makes A Stylish Appearance
Mahesh Babu on Saturday treated his fans to a special glimpse of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's second single 'Penny'. The song crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by S Thaman, is a peppy number featuring Mahesh and his beautiful daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The song showcases the protagonist apprising the importance of every penny. The video, which is a shade less than 1-minute has Sithara dancing along with the backup dancers.
Her
moves
are
indeed
effortless
and
her
adorability
factor
has
yet
again
wowed
the
netizens,
not
to
miss
her
swag
towards
the
end
of
the
viral
promo
video.
Mahesh,
on
the
other
hand,
appears
in
a
stylish
avatar
as
usual.
Though
nothing
has
been
revealed
with
regards
to
the
plot,
seems
like
the
second
single
is
soon
going
to
enter
the
viral
list.
The
awe-inspiring
music
and
cinematography
are
also
the
high
points
of
the
latest
song.
Sharing the glimpse on Twitter, the leading man wrote, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow! https://youtu.be/T30RoCkiovE." In the tweet, he also tagged the main cast and crew of SVP.
She's stealing the show... once again!! 😎#Penny out tomorrow!https://t.co/g2uXcd3i8F@KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MythriOfficial @saregamasouth— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 19, 2022
Exactly a month back, the team had released the film's first single 'Kalaavathi', which was well received by the music aficionados, especially for its score and visual capture. Not just that, the on-screen presence of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh, and their sparkling chemistry had garnered a great deal of attention as well.
At the time of writing this article, the song has achieved close to 1.6 Million likes and 94 Million views on YouTube.
Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is backed by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Mahesh Babu under Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. R Madhi is the director of photography and Marthand K Venkatesh handles the editing. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 12, 2022.