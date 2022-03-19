    For Quick Alerts
      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Second Single Penny Promo Ft Mahesh Babu Out, Sitara Makes A Stylish Appearance

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babu on Saturday treated his fans to a special glimpse of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's second single 'Penny'. The song crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by S Thaman, is a peppy number featuring Mahesh and his beautiful daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The song showcases the protagonist apprising the importance of every penny. The video, which is a shade less than 1-minute has Sithara dancing along with the backup dancers.

      Penny Song

      Her moves are indeed effortless and her adorability factor has yet again wowed the netizens, not to miss her swag towards the end of the viral promo video. Mahesh, on the other hand, appears in a stylish avatar as usual. Though nothing has been revealed with regards to the plot, seems like the second single is soon going to enter the viral list. The awe-inspiring music and cinematography are also the high points of the latest song.
      Sharing the glimpse on Twitter, the leading man wrote, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow! https://youtu.be/T30RoCkiovE." In the tweet, he also tagged the main cast and crew of SVP.

      Exactly a month back, the team had released the film's first single 'Kalaavathi', which was well received by the music aficionados, especially for its score and visual capture. Not just that, the on-screen presence of Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh, and their sparkling chemistry had garnered a great deal of attention as well.

      At the time of writing this article, the song has achieved close to 1.6 Million likes and 94 Million views on YouTube.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is backed by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Mahesh Babu under Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. R Madhi is the director of photography and Marthand K Venkatesh handles the editing. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 12, 2022.

