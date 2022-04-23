Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song Featuring Mahesh Babu To Release Today At 11.07 AM

Brace yourself! The third single AKA 'Title Song' of Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is on its way. The foot-tapping track will be out on Saturday at 11.07 AM.

Announcing the release, the music composer of the film, S Thaman recently tweeted, "11:07 AM #SVPTitleSong It's Time To Get #Synthesized #SarkaruVaariPaataMusic Woooooooo it's #Blasterrrr All the Way !! Get Ur Subwoofers Ready #SuperStarShining @urstrulyMahesh gaaru #SVPOnMay12 #SVPManiaBegins."

Notably, the official Twitter page of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has confirmed that a lyrical version of the track will be dropped on Saturday. Let us tell you that a fleeting part of the song was attached to the motion poster of the film which was released on August 9, 2020 coinciding with the leading man's birthday.

Shockingly, earlier this week, the song surfaced online before its official launch, which evidently didn't go down well with Mahesh Babu fans, who even expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse. This is not the first time when SVP's song has leaked online before the actual launch. Earlier, 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny Song' also fell prey to piracy.

Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram has directed the film featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the other main lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Previously scheduled to release on the occasion of Sankranti, the film is now slated to hit the theatres on May 12.