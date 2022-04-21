Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song Leaked Online, Fans Disappointed

After 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny Song', Sarkaru Vaari Paata's title track has become the latest to fall prey to piracy. The song has surfaced online before its official launch, which has evidently not gone down well with Mahesh Babu fans. Netizens claiming to be fans of the leading man, have been expressing disappointment over the unfortunate leak.

Another section of social media users, who are impressed with the soundtrack are now eagerly waiting for the official release of the song, which is surely going to be a gala affair, especially for the ardent fans. Considering that SVP is one of the highly anticipated films, the incessant leaks of songs and videos from the sets have resulted in a huge uproar and caused a headache for the makers and seems like it is high time that the team tightens up the security to ensure the safety of the creative works. S Thaman has composed music for the film. Let us tell you that a faint part of the song was attached to the motion poster of the film which was released on August 9, 2020 coinciding with the leading man's birthday.

Earlier, a leaked video from the sets of SVP made rounds on social media, in which Mahesh was seen preaching to someone. Fans have been expressing fury over song and video leaks online and it remains to be seen how the makers tackle the issue in the days to come.

Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, the film features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.