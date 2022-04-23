Sarkaru Vaari Paata Title Song Out, This Electrifying Number Banks On S Thaman’s Gripping Music

It's finally out! Amid much fanfare, the makers of Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata dropped the film's third single AKA 'Title Song' on Saturday, April 23. As expected, the song has all the qualities to keep listeners hooked. Harika Narayan's powerful voice, apt-yet-catchy lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram and gripping music composed by S Thaman are the high points of this electrifying number. Going by the response of fans and general audiences, the song has surely tugged at the heartstrings.

Having said that, Mahesh Babu, the leading man of SVP is seen making a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the lyrical song, which has disappointed fans.

To make things worse, the team has randomly added the previously released posters and glimpses of the superstar in the newly launched song. For now, the audio has compensated for all the visual flaws, and it remains to be seen if the makers come up with another update in the near future.

Let us tell you that a fleeting part of the song was attached to the motion poster of the film which was released on August 9, 2020 coinciding with the leading man's birthday.

Shockingly, earlier this week, the song surfaced online before its official launch, which evidently didn't go down well with Mahesh Babu fans, who even expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse. This is not the first time when SVP's song has leaked online before the actual launch. Earlier, 'Kalaavathi' and 'Penny Song' also fell prey to piracy.

Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram has directed the film featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the other main lead. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Previously scheduled to release on the occasion of Sankranti, the film is now slated to hit the theatres on May 12.