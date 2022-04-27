Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: A Super Fun Blockbuster Entertainer Is On Its Way

The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata had recently announced that the theatrical trailer of the Parasuram directorial will be unveiled in next few days. Now, an executive who works closely with Mahesh Babu has provided a highly exciting update on the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, much to the delight of Mahesh's fans. He says the film is going to be a super fun blockbuster entertainer.

The said individual tweeted "Watched #SarkaaruVaariPaata trailer and the mass song. The vibe of #SVP is next level🔥 Watched the trailer thrice and I felt like watching it again! And Theater lo aa mass song ki oopu maamoolga undadu! A superfun blockbuster entertainer is on its way. Fix. #SVPOnMay12."

He goes on to add that the much hyped fourth audio single from the album will be a massy one and it is sure to set the screens on fire once the film hits the silver screens. Meanwhile, the music director for the film, S Thaman has started composing the soundtrack for the trailer and an official announcement on the trailer arrival date is not too far from now.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gearing for theatrical release on the 12th of May and the promotions are in full swing now. The makers vow to release more promotional content in the next couple of weeks as the film heads for release.