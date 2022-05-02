Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer To Release At 4:05 PM Today

The theatrical trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is set to be unveiled at 4:05 PM today and the expectations could not have been higher. The trailer will first be released at the famous Bramarambha theatre in Hyderabad at 3 PM today and it will be streaming on YouTube from 4:05 PM today.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and it has Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Thaman is composing the music for the film.