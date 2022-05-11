Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter Review: Tweets You Should Read Before You Experience The Film
Finally, the time has come and fans can't keep calm as Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the screens worldwide. The mass action entertainer which showcased Mahesh Babu in an all new avatar is sending the fans into a euphoric frenzy.
With just hours left for the grand spectacle to unfold in theatres, fans and viewers who had got the opportunity to watch the film overseas are pouring in their views and opinions about the film. Going by the tweets, it looks like the film has got all the right elements in proper dosage to generate a celebratory wave among the fans and movie-goers.
On
the
other
hand,
owing
to
the
image
of
the
lead
stars
and
scale
of
the
film,
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
is
being
released
across
2150
screens
across
the
globe.
Down
here
is
a
breakdown
of
the
number
of
screens
region-wise.
Ceeded - 250 +
Andhra - 540 +
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - 1200 +
Karnataka
&
ROI
-
220
OS - 700 +
Which accounts to a worldwide release across 2150 screens.
National Award winner Keerthy Suresh plays the romantic interest of Mahesh Babu as Kalavathi in the film. Samuthirakani, Ajay, and Vennela Kishore among others were a part of this action flick helmed by Parasuram Petla.
Music and background score composed by Thaman is received exceptionally well with visuals looking fresh on the celluloid. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.