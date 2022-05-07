Sarkaru Vaari Paata US Premieres Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu Movie Is Set To Open Big At Box Office

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
upcoming
movie
'Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata' is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
May
12.
The
film's
recently
released
trailer
has
been
raving
reviews.
From
the
stylish
look
of
Mahesh
Babu
to
the
dialogues
he
mouthed
and
the
fight
sequences,
everything
about
the
trailer
is
a
feast
to
the
fans.
It
has
reached
33
million
views
already
and
the
numbers
are
growing
fast.
Overseas,
across
USA,
the
film's
advance
sale
has
already
begun.
It
is
opening
on
a
large
scale
in
261
locations
aiming
at
707
shows.
According
to
the
information,
as
of
7.30
am
IST,
immediately
after
the
bookings
have
opened,
as
many
as
11696
tickets
were
sold
contributing
to
$244.5
K
Gross
share.
Going
by
the
figures,
the
premieres
itself
are
likely
to
gross
a
$
1
million
for
Mahesh
Babu's
most
stylish
film
till
date.
This
in
itself
is
a
record
of
sorts
for
a
Tollywood
film
in
the
overseas.
Keerthy
Suresh,
who
is
the
female
lead
looked
refreshing
in
the
trailer.
The
trailer
is
effectively
cut
packing
a
punch
of
all
elements
in
Parasuram
Petla's
directorial
which
has
foot-tapping
tunes
and
a
background
score
composed
by
S
S
Thaman.
Needless
to
say,
the
audio
of
Sarkaaru
Vaari
Paata
is
a
chartbuster
already.
Produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
the
movie
is
a
powerful
action
entertainer
with
the
right
elements
of
romance,
and
comedy.