      Sarkaru Vaari Paata US Premieres Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu Movie Is Set To Open Big At Box Office

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to hit the screens worldwide on May 12. The film's recently released trailer has been raving reviews. From the stylish look of Mahesh Babu to the dialogues he mouthed and the fight sequences, everything about the trailer is a feast to the fans. It has reached 33 million views already and the numbers are growing fast.

      Overseas, across USA, the film's advance sale has already begun. It is opening on a large scale in 261 locations aiming at 707 shows. According to the information, as of 7.30 am IST, immediately after the bookings have opened, as many as 11696 tickets were sold contributing to $244.5 K Gross share. Going by the figures, the premieres itself are likely to gross a $ 1 million for Mahesh Babu's most stylish film till date. This in itself is a record of sorts for a Tollywood film in the overseas.

      Keerthy Suresh, who is the female lead looked refreshing in the trailer. The trailer is effectively cut packing a punch of all elements in Parasuram Petla's directorial which has foot-tapping tunes and a background score composed by S S Thaman.

      Needless to say, the audio of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is a chartbuster already. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is a powerful action entertainer with the right elements of romance, and comedy.

      X