Satyadev Kancharana-Tamannaah's Upcoming Film Gurthunda Seethakalam Gets A Release Date!

Satyadev Kancharana, who was last seen alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in GodFather is now ready to hit the screens with Gurthunda Seethakalam. The movie is a Telugu remake of the successful Kannada film titled Love Mocktail. Directed by Nagasekhar, the film stars Tamannaah, Megha Akash, Kavya Shetty, and Suhasini Maniratnam in crucial roles.

The makers of the film have announced a new date for the film's theatrical release. A promotional video was also released featuring Satyadev in which he was seen interacting with a car cleaner and talking about the release date. It is now finalized that the movie will release on December 9, finally. The movie was postponed due to several reasons earlier.

According to the makers, the movie is about a middle-aged software employee, who has to face several heartbreaks in his quest to find his true love. The movie was extensively filmed in Hyderabad.

Gurthunda Seethakalam has music by MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava and the film's audio rights were sold for an amount of Rs 75 Lakh.

Gurthunda Seethakalam Photo Credit: Internet

The other technical crew includes Satya Hegde as the cinematographer and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor. The movie was first scheduled for theatrical release in June. It was then pushed to July and August. Later, the makers announced September 23 as the release date, and now finally, December 9 is earmarked for the same.