Satyadev Kancharana-Tamannaah's Upcoming Film Gurthunda Seethakalam Gets A Release Date!

Satyadev
Kancharana,
who
was
last
seen
alongside
megastar
Chiranjeevi
in
GodFather
is
now
ready
to
hit
the
screens
with
Gurthunda
Seethakalam.
The
movie
is
a
Telugu
remake
of
the
successful
Kannada
film
titled
Love
Mocktail.
Directed
by
Nagasekhar,
the
film
stars
Tamannaah,
Megha
Akash,
Kavya
Shetty,
and
Suhasini
Maniratnam
in
crucial
roles.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
announced
a
new
date
for
the
film's
theatrical
release.
A
promotional
video
was
also
released
featuring
Satyadev
in
which
he
was
seen
interacting
with
a
car
cleaner
and
talking
about
the
release
date.
It
is
now
finalized
that
the
movie
will
release
on
December
9,
finally.
The
movie
was
postponed
due
to
several
reasons
earlier.
According
to
the
makers,
the
movie
is
about
a
middle-aged
software
employee,
who
has
to
face
several
heartbreaks
in
his
quest
to
find
his
true
love.
The
movie
was
extensively
filmed
in
Hyderabad.
Gurthunda
Seethakalam
has
music
by
MM
Keeravani's
son
Kaala
Bhairava
and
the
film's
audio
rights
were
sold
for
an
amount
of
Rs
75
Lakh.
Gurthunda
Seethakalam
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
other
technical
crew
includes
Satya
Hegde
as
the
cinematographer
and
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
as
the
editor.
The
movie
was
first
scheduled
for
theatrical
release
in
June.
It
was
then
pushed
to
July
and
August.
Later,
the
makers
announced
September
23
as
the
release
date,
and
now
finally,
December
9
is
earmarked
for
the
same.