Sekhar Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Watching Rajasekhar's Crime Thriller

After Kalki, actor Rajasekhar is now ready to hit the silver screen with this latest release titled Sekhar, an official remake of the Malayalam film Joseph. The movie is directed by none other than Jeevitha Rajasekhar and is a successful crime thriller in Malayalam.

The story is that of an inquisitive policeman who delves deeper into an accident which is a normal hit and run for anybody. The original film with a gripping story is received with great applause by the audience and the remake is expected to do the same.

Rajasekhar, who is of late seen in character-driven roles in movies like PSV Garuda Vega and Kalki, is picking subjects wisely. His daughters, Shivani and Shivatmika produced this film in collaboration with Boggaram Venkata Srinivas under Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, Tripura Creations banners. Anup Rubens scored music for the film while Mallikarjuna Naragani wielded the camera.

The movie is also being made in Tamil as Visithiran starring RK Suresh and in Hindi with Sunny Deol playing the lead role.

In what can be called as unusual, the film's release was advanced to May 20 though initially it was scheduled to hit the screens on June 12.