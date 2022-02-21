Shakuntalam First Look Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu As Shakuntala Looks Ethereal And Promising!

As announced earlier, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam released the first look poster of the film on Monday (February 21). Dropping the poster and presenting the central character Shakuntala, the team wrote on Twitter, "Presenting... Nature's beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam #ShaakuntalamFirstLook."

The core team members of the film were also tagged in the tweet. In the poster featuring Samantha, the diva looks extremely majestic yet graceful as she is seated on a rock in a dense forest and surrounded by swans, deers, peacocks, rabbits and so on. The red and white combination of her outfit and accessories adds pure vitality to the poster. In the newly launched poster, the narrative has been termed as #EpicLoveStory and #MythologyForMillennials.

The mythological drama written and helmed by Gunasekhar is backed by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under their respective production banners Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala written by the great poet and playwright Kalidasa. Featuring an ensemble cast including Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhubaala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Varshini Sounderajan, Shakuntalam marks actor Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha's acting debut in Tollywood. The cutie patootie will appear as Prince Bharata in the upcoming film.

RC 15: THIS Actress Confirms Her Inclusion In Ram Charan's Next!

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna's Film To Release On March 4

Announced in October 2020, the film's production began in 2021, while the shoot was wrapped in August last year. Shakuntalam is a pan-Indian film releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, as per the latest poster.

On a related note, Samantha who previously made a special appearance in Pushpa's item song 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', will next be seen in Yashoda and Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal