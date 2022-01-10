Shanmukh Jaswanth Wishes Ex-Girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina On Her Birthday Days After Announcing Breakup!

Days after announcing breakup with Deepthi Sunaina, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fame Shanmukh Jaswanth took to his Instagram handle to wish her on her birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of them together, he wrote, "Happy Birthday D".

He also dedicated the 'Malupu' track for Deepthi in the post. For the unversed, the duo was featured in the video song, which was released on September 16 last year. Notably, Shanmukh has not tagged Deepthi in his Instagram story. On the other hand, the diva, who has been sharing all birthday wish posts of her dear and near ones on her Instagram story has not yet shared Shanmukh's post.

After sharing multiple cryptic posts on the picture-video sharing platform, Deepthi announced her breakup with Shanmukh on the eve of New Year 2022. Her post read, "To all my well-wishers and friends. After a lot of thoughtful consideration and contemplation, Shanmukh and I have mutually decided to move on in our personal lives and pursue our own individual paths going forward. These last 5 years have not just been times of joy, affection and growth for both of us, but also very tough to deal with our demons. We both wanted this to last as much as you all wanted it to. But this has been going on for a really long time now and definitely wasn't an easy ride as it seemed on social media. While we kept fighting to stay together, we kept ignoring what we truly need in life. We've reached a point where we realized that our paths are different and that we should keep moving forward instead of staying stuck."

She had also expressed her gratitude towards all fans and well-wishers in the long post.

Shanmukh, on the other hand, shared a post on his Instagram story re-confirming that their relationship has gone kaput. He wrote, "She has all the rights to take the decision. She has been through a lot till now. I finally want her to be happy and peaceful. Whatever paths we go we will be there for each other as support. Thank you for your beautiful 5 years of helping me grow as a better person. You deserve to be happy. Take care and all the best Deepu."

On a related note, recently Deepthi was seen bursting into tears and aborting a live session on Instagram after netizens queried about Shanmukh in the comment section.

Though the real reason behind their breakup is not known, things perhaps went wrong after Shanmukh's closeness with BB Telugu inmate Siri grew in the madhouse.