Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu Teaser Dropped

Young and happening hero Sharwanand’s out and out family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is one of the most awaited films releasing in the first half of this year. The movie is coming as Maha Shivaratri special attraction on February 25th.

Firstly, the film directed by Tirumala Kishore is carrying extremely positive reports. The recently released title track got a terrific response. The film’s non-theatrical rights fetched huge bucks for the makers, thanks to impressive promotional content and huge publicity by the team.

Now, it’s time for teaser of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The video divulges what the film is all about, besides introducing all the lead characters. The teaser starts off with Sharwanand explaining the biggest problem of his life due to women dominating the family.

He finds it tough to find a perfect girl for marriage, as it’s not easy to get acceptance of 10 women in his family. Then, he happens to meet this lovely girl played by Rashmika Mandanna who feels he is a husband material due to all good qualities in him. However, the twist in the tale is she says the marriage is highly impossible.

Tirumala Kishore has come up with a workable subject that will strike a chord with all sections of the audience. The teaser assures adequate entertainment, wherein Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna shared wonderful chemistry with each other. Sharwanand looked charming and he is super cool in the role. Rashmika has got a meaty role and she appeared pretty.

Sujith Sarang’s camera work is vibrant, wherein Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad provided pleasant BGM for the teaser. Needless to say, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is going to be a perfect family entertainer laced with all other commercial elements. Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.