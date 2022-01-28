    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shyam Singha Roy Achieves A Rare Feat, Becomes Third Most-Watched Film On Netflix

      By
      |

      Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is one of the very few hits in the Telugu film industry in the Pandemic hit 2021. The movie has brought profits to everyone involved in its trade. Shyam Singha Roy got premiered on Netflix on the 21st of this month and has bagged a sensational record on the platform.

      Shyam Singha Roy

      In the first two days of its release, the movie has recorded 3,59,000 viewing hours. It is ranked third in the most-watched non-English films globally on Netflix for the week (Jan 17th to 23rd). Interestingly, except for Shyam Singha Roy, no other Indian film is on the Top-10 list for that week.

      Also, this is the first time an Indian film found its way into the Top-3 of the most-watched films on Netflix Global list. This is also the first time a Telugu film has got into the Top 10 of Netflix which speaks about Nani's popularity and the reception the movie has been getting.

      Prabhas Wishes His Salaar Co-Star Shruti Haasan On Her Birthday, Calls The Diva His Entertaining Heroine!Prabhas Wishes His Salaar Co-Star Shruti Haasan On Her Birthday, Calls The Diva His Entertaining Heroine!

      Good Luck Sakhi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free DownloadGood Luck Sakhi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      Rahul Sankrityan's vision, the performances of Nani and Sai Pallavi along with Niharika Entertainment's Production Values are being appreciated by one and all.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X