Shyam Singha Roy Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Supernatural Drama Reaches The Break Even Point!
Shyam Singha Roy, Natural Star Nani's latest outing has successfully completed 10 days of its theatrical run. Released on December 24, the film started off its collection hunt acquiring Rs 4.17 crore on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On days 2, 3, 4 and 5, the supernatural drama raked in Rs 4.38 crore, Rs 3.52 crore, Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 74 lakh respectively.
Until Saturday (day 9), the film witnessed a decline as it could only garner Rs 42 lakh, Rs 31 lakh and Rs 27 lakh on days 6, 7 and 8. SSR saw an expected growth on the second weekend, as the film collected Rs 1.98 crore and Rs 1.12 crore from the Telugu region on days 9 and 10 respectively. Talking specifically about the day 10 collection, most moolah came from the Nizam region, while the lowest came from the Nellore area. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 18.29 crore (share), while the total gross collection is Rs 31.03 crore.
Take A Look At Shyam Singha Roy's 10 Days Collection Report
Day
1:
Rs
4.17
crore
Day 2: Rs 4.38 crore
Day 3: Rs 3.52 crore
Day 4: Rs 1.38 crore
Day 5: Rs 74 lakh
Day 6: Rs 42 lakh
Day 7: Rs 31 lakh
Day 8: Rs 27 lakh
Day 9: Rs 1.98 crore
Day 10: Rs 1.12 crore
AP-TG Total: Rs 18.29 crore(Rs 31.03 crore gross)
Shyam Singha Roy's Day 10 AP-TG Collections
Nizam:
Rs
44
lakh
Ceeded: Rs 19 lakh
Uttar Andhra: Rs 13 lakh
East: Rs 10 lakh
West: Rs 7 lakh
Guntur: Rs 8 lakh
Krishna: Rs 7 lakh
Nellore: Rs 4 lakh
AP-TG Total: Rs 1.12 crore(Rs 1.9 crore gross)
Going by the collection hunt, Shyam Singha Roy has done an impressive job at the box office, despite facing stiff competition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Nani-starrer also features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.