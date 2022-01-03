Shyam Singha Roy Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Supernatural Drama Reaches The Break Even Point!

Shyam Singha Roy, Natural Star Nani's latest outing has successfully completed 10 days of its theatrical run. Released on December 24, the film started off its collection hunt acquiring Rs 4.17 crore on its opening day from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On days 2, 3, 4 and 5, the supernatural drama raked in Rs 4.38 crore, Rs 3.52 crore, Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 74 lakh respectively.

Until Saturday (day 9), the film witnessed a decline as it could only garner Rs 42 lakh, Rs 31 lakh and Rs 27 lakh on days 6, 7 and 8. SSR saw an expected growth on the second weekend, as the film collected Rs 1.98 crore and Rs 1.12 crore from the Telugu region on days 9 and 10 respectively. Talking specifically about the day 10 collection, most moolah came from the Nizam region, while the lowest came from the Nellore area. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 18.29 crore (share), while the total gross collection is Rs 31.03 crore.

Take A Look At Shyam Singha Roy's 10 Days Collection Report

Day 1: Rs 4.17 crore

Day 2: Rs 4.38 crore

Day 3: Rs 3.52 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.38 crore

Day 5: Rs 74 lakh

Day 6: Rs 42 lakh

Day 7: Rs 31 lakh

Day 8: Rs 27 lakh

Day 9: Rs 1.98 crore

Day 10: Rs 1.12 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 18.29 crore(Rs 31.03 crore gross)

Shyam Singha Roy's Day 10 AP-TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 44 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 19 lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 13 lakh

East: Rs 10 lakh

West: Rs 7 lakh

Guntur: Rs 8 lakh

Krishna: Rs 7 lakh

Nellore: Rs 4 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 1.12 crore(Rs 1.9 crore gross)

Going by the collection hunt, Shyam Singha Roy has done an impressive job at the box office, despite facing stiff competition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Nani-starrer also features Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.