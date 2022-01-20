Shyam Singha Roy OTT Release Date And Timing: Know All Details Here!

Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy co-starring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty will soon stream on Netflix. The film was released theatrically on December 24 ahead of Christmas. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has story penned by Jangu Satyadev. Well, the supernatural drama is hitting the popular streaming platform on Friday (January 21) from 12 am (IST). The film will be streaming on Netflix after 28 days of its theatrical release. Nani-starrer will be available in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film had an impressive run at the ticket window. Starring an ensemble cast including Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa, Leela Samson, Subhalekah Sudhakar and Anurag Kulkarni, the film grossed over Rs 47 crore. Though it received an impressive response from audiences and critics alike, the COVID-19 scare and clash with Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa impacted the film's box office collection. Well, as Shyam Singha Roy gears up to release on Netflix, fans of Nani are super excited as they will now get to watch the film on the OTT space within the comfort of their homes.

The film set in the backdrop of Kolkata has story based on the theme of reincarnation. Nani plays a double role in the Rahul Sankrityan directorial. Upon its release, the film was highly praised for the actors' performances, however, the screenplay was a big led down.

Shyam Singha Roy has a strong technical team consisting of music composer Mickey J Meyer, cinematographer Sanu John Varghese and editor Naveen Nooli. Backed by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film's satellite rights have been acquired by Gemini TV.

On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Dasara alongside Keerthy Suresh and Ante Sundarniki opposite Nazriya Nazim directed by Srikanth Odhela and Vivek Athreya respectively.