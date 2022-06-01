Singer KK's Demise: Here are the Top 20 Telugu Songs of The Enigmatic Singer!

The nation mourns the untimely death of Singer KK AKA Krishnakumar Kunnath, who predominantly worked in Bollywood but also lent his voice to several hit Telugu and Tamil songs. The 53-year-old singer collapsed after feeling uneasiness in his chest after a performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK was declared brought dead by Calcutta Medical Research Institute on May 31.

The music world is at a great loss with this enigmatic singer's sudden death. His last performance video has been doing the rounds on the internet after the news broke out.

KK has sung many hit songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, etc., which are quite popular even today. Now, let us revisit some of the songs KK rendered for Tollywood films.

Let us revisit some of his super hit Telugu songs remembering the singer for his soulful performances:

1)'Life is Beautiful' from Life is Beautiful

2) 'Cheliya' from Yevadu

3)'Pandaga Chesko' from Ramayya Vasthavayya'

4)'My Heart Is Beating' from Jalsa

5)'Ivale' from Chiruta

6)'Avnu Nijam' from Athadu

7)'Kondakaki Gunde Dana' from Aparichithudu 8)'Le Le Lele' from Gudumba Shankar

9)'Inthe Inthinte' from Balu

10)'Hey Jana' from Jai Chiranjeevi

11)'Feel My Love' from Aarya

12)'I am very Sorry' from Nuvve Nuvve

13) 'Ye Mera Jahan' from Kushi

14)'Paata Ki Pranam' from Vasu

15) 'Uppenantha' from Aarya 2

16) 'Devude Digivachina' from Santosham

17) 'Thalachi Thalachi' from 7/G Brindavan Colony

18) 'Waiting For You' from Oye!

19) 'Evarineppudu' from Manasantha Nuvve

20)'Egire Mabbulalona' from Happy

KK has left an everlasting impression on the lovers of Indian music and continues to live forever with his songs.

KK was born in Delhi to Malayalee parents and is survived by his wife Jyothy, son Nakul Krishna and daughter Thamara.