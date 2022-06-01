    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Singer KK's Demise: Here are the Top 20 Telugu Songs of The Enigmatic Singer!

      By
      |

      The nation mourns the untimely death of Singer KK AKA Krishnakumar Kunnath, who predominantly worked in Bollywood but also lent his voice to several hit Telugu and Tamil songs. The 53-year-old singer collapsed after feeling uneasiness in his chest after a performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. KK was declared brought dead by Calcutta Medical Research Institute on May 31.

      KKs Top 20 Telugu Songs!

      The music world is at a great loss with this enigmatic singer's sudden death. His last performance video has been doing the rounds on the internet after the news broke out.

      KK has sung many hit songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, etc., which are quite popular even today. Now, let us revisit some of the songs KK rendered for Tollywood films.

      Let us revisit some of his super hit Telugu songs remembering the singer for his soulful performances:

      KKs Top 20 Telugu Songs!

      1)'Life is Beautiful' from Life is Beautiful
      2) 'Cheliya' from Yevadu
      3)'Pandaga Chesko' from Ramayya Vasthavayya'
      4)'My Heart Is Beating' from Jalsa
      5)'Ivale' from Chiruta
      6)'Avnu Nijam' from Athadu
      7)'Kondakaki Gunde Dana' from Aparichithudu 8)'Le Le Lele' from Gudumba Shankar
      9)'Inthe Inthinte' from Balu
      10)'Hey Jana' from Jai Chiranjeevi
      11)'Feel My Love' from Aarya
      12)'I am very Sorry' from Nuvve Nuvve
      13) 'Ye Mera Jahan' from Kushi
      14)'Paata Ki Pranam' from Vasu
      15) 'Uppenantha' from Aarya 2
      16) 'Devude Digivachina' from Santosham
      17) 'Thalachi Thalachi' from 7/G Brindavan Colony
      18) 'Waiting For You' from Oye!
      19) 'Evarineppudu' from Manasantha Nuvve
      20)'Egire Mabbulalona' from Happy

      KK has left an everlasting impression on the lovers of Indian music and continues to live forever with his songs.

      KK was born in Delhi to Malayalee parents and is survived by his wife Jyothy, son Nakul Krishna and daughter Thamara.

      Comments
      Read more about: kk
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion