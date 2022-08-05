Sita Ramam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Drama Wins Hearts!

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, a periodic romantic drama Sita Ramam released all over the world to a decent response at the box office on August 5. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur is a directorial venture of Hanu Raghavapudi.

Sita Ramam is the story of an orphan, who joins the Indian Army and becomes a national hero played to the t by Dulquer- Ram. He gets several appreciation letters out of which the one from Sita, played by Mrunal piques his interest. Afreen, played by Rashmika Mandanna is a character from another period of time, who comes in search of Sita and Ram. The movie is tied together wonderfully by soul-stirring music rendered by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

On the release day, Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam secured about Rs 2 Crore - Rs 4 Crore share from both Telugu-speaking states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Dulquer, Rashmika and Mrunal's performances are being praised. The film's visuals by PS Vinod are very soothing to the eye and transcends one into their love story set up against the colourful play of the warm light.

The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Sachin khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Jishhu Sengupta, Murali Shara, Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.

Sita Ramam is produced jointly by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema by Aswini Dutt and Swapna. The movie was shot extensively across Kashmir, Russia and several parts of India.