Sita Ramam Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Drama Wins Hearts!

Dulquer
Salmaan's
latest
Telugu
film,
a
periodic
romantic
drama
Sita
Ramam
released
all
over
the
world
to
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office
on
August
5.
The
movie,
which
also
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Mrunal
Thakur
is
a
directorial
venture
of
Hanu
Raghavapudi.
Sita
Ramam
is
the
story
of
an
orphan,
who
joins
the
Indian
Army
and
becomes
a
national
hero
played
to
the
t
by
Dulquer-
Ram.
He
gets
several
appreciation
letters
out
of
which
the
one
from
Sita,
played
by
Mrunal
piques
his
interest.
Afreen,
played
by
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
a
character
from
another
period
of
time,
who
comes
in
search
of
Sita
and
Ram.
The
movie
is
tied
together
wonderfully
by
soul-stirring
music
rendered
by
Vishal
Chandrasekhar.
On
the
release
day,
Dulquer
Salmaan's
Sita
Ramam
secured
about
Rs
2
Crore
-
Rs
4
Crore
share
from
both
Telugu-speaking
states-
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Dulquer,
Rashmika
and
Mrunal's
performances
are
being
praised.
The
film's
visuals
by
PS
Vinod
are
very
soothing
to
the
eye
and
transcends
one
into
their
love
story
set
up
against
the
colourful
play
of
the
warm
light.
The
movie
stars
an
ensemble
cast
in
the
form
of
Sumanth,
Bhumika
Chawla,
Prakash
Raj,
Sachin
khedekar,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jishhu
Sengupta,
Murali
Shara,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
among
others.
Sita
Ramam
is
produced
jointly
by
Vyjayanthi
Movies
and
Swapna
Cinema
by
Aswini
Dutt
and
Swapna.
The
movie
was
shot
extensively
across
Kashmir,
Russia
and
several
parts
of
India.