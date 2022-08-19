India
      Sita Ramam Day 14 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Completes Two Weeks Run

      Sita Ramam, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi completed two weeks theatrical run. The movie opened to positive response and praise from viewers and critics alike, for the story, grand visuals, soul-stirring music, and top-notch performances. Even after two weeks at the box office, the movie is continuing to run at the theatres. Sita Ramam was released on August 5 and turned out to be one of the most profitable ventures of 2022 in Tollywood.

      Sita Ramam Day 14 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 14 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 6.76 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.54 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.54 Crore
      East: Rs 1.43 Crore
      West: Rs 96 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 1.12 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.31 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 64 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 16.30 Crore (Rs 28.80 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 1.86 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 5.45 Crore
      OS - Rs 5.75 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 29.36 Crore (Rs 58.15 Crore Gross)

      Sita Ramam is a period musical romantic film, which has some amazing melodies composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Ahead of the film's release, the unit organized an elaborate musical pre-release event. The songs have been received well and the background score also is quite accentuating. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indian army and speaks about the love story of Ram and Sita AKA Noorjahan, based out of Hyderabad. Afreen, a Pakistani youth is assigned the job of delivering one last letter written by Ram to Sita.

      Sita Ramam is produced by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies by Swapna and Aswini Dutt. PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are the people behind the wonderful visuals of Kashmir, Russia, and several other parts of India.

      Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:29 [IST]
      X