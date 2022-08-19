Sita Ramam Day 14 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Completes Two Weeks Run

Sita Ramam, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi completed two weeks theatrical run. The movie opened to positive response and praise from viewers and critics alike, for the story, grand visuals, soul-stirring music, and top-notch performances. Even after two weeks at the box office, the movie is continuing to run at the theatres. Sita Ramam was released on August 5 and turned out to be one of the most profitable ventures of 2022 in Tollywood.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 14 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 6.76 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.54 Crore

UA: Rs 2.54 Crore

East: Rs 1.43 Crore

West: Rs 96 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.12 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.31 Crore

Nellore: Rs 64 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 16.30 Crore (Rs 28.80 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 1.86 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 5.45 Crore

OS - Rs 5.75 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 29.36 Crore (Rs 58.15 Crore Gross)

Sita Ramam is a period musical romantic film, which has some amazing melodies composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Ahead of the film's release, the unit organized an elaborate musical pre-release event. The songs have been received well and the background score also is quite accentuating. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indian army and speaks about the love story of Ram and Sita AKA Noorjahan, based out of Hyderabad. Afreen, a Pakistani youth is assigned the job of delivering one last letter written by Ram to Sita.

Sita Ramam is produced by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies by Swapna and Aswini Dutt. PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are the people behind the wonderful visuals of Kashmir, Russia, and several other parts of India.