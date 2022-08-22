India
      Sita Ramam Day 17 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Old School Drama Wins Hearts!

      Sita Ramam, the Dulquer starrer, has crossed two busy weeks, and is doing great numbers. The film, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, stars Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram, who becomes a heroic figure among the public, after he and his fellow army mates, rescue a group of civilians. Ram receives a lot of love from the public in the form of letters, and one of those letters catch his attention, and that letter sets the path for a nice little romance that is cute and adorable.

      Mrunal Thakur plays Sita, Ram' s love interest, and she does a really good job in exhibiting the intricacies of her character. Rashmika Mandanna plays Afreen, a rebellious activist, who goes on a journey to accomplish a task, assigned to her by her grandfather. This journey transforms her life in a major way, and has a deep impact in her values and ideas.

      Sita Ramam has been getting positive reviews and it has warmed the hearts of the audience. The talk is that the film is moving and emotional, and it's hard not to feel a little sad about the events that happen in the story.

      Take a look at Sita Ramam day 17 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 7.56 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.65 Crore
      UA: Rs 2.80 Crore
      East: Rs 1.58 Crore
      West: Rs 1.05 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 1.26 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.46 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 71 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 18.07 Crore (Rs 32.10 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 2.15 Crore
      OS: Rs 6.15 Crore
      Other Languages: Rs 6.40 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 32.77 Crore (Rs 65.20 Crore Gross)

      The film reminds us of the love letters era. The lead couple fall in love through the exchange of letters. The love story is old-school and classy, leaving you longing for one such romance in your life.

      Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:53 [IST]
      X