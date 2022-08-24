Sita Ramam Day 19 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Love Story Manages To Pull Crowd

Sita Ramam is the direct Telugu film of actor Dulquer Salmaan. He earlier portrayed the role of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati, which won several awards at the national level. Sita Ramam is produced by the makers of Mahanati and this time Dulquer acted in the Telugu film for the first time.

An orphan boy who joins the Indian army and wins the love and appreciation of his colleagues and the public is kidnapped. He has been corresponding with a woman named Sita, who addresses him as her husband. The duo falls in love through letters. While Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur is a princess of Hyderabad, Ram is a commoner. However, the class parity gives rise to several issues before Sita could decide for herself. One last letter written by Ram is in the hands of a Pakistan Commander, who is the grandfather of Afreen, played by Rashmika. Rashmika comes to India in search of Sita to hand over the letter and unearths the story.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 19 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 7.86 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.69 Crore

UA: Rs 2.93 Crore

East: Rs 1.65 Crore

West: Rs 1.09 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.32 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.51 Crore

Nellore: Rs 73 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 18.78 Crore (Rs 33.30 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.25 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 6.60 Crore

OS - Rs 6.25 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 33.88 Crore (Rs 67.40 Crore Gross)

Sita Ramam also features actors like Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Jisshu Sengupta, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, and Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt produced the movie under their banners Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanti Movies. PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna composed the photography for the film and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited Sita Ramam. The movie is continuing to run successfully in the theatres.