Sita Ramam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Film Is Going Strong!

Sita
Ramam,
the
movie
co-written
and
directed
by
Hanu
Raghavapudi
is
going
strong
at
the
box
office
with
strong
positive
response.
The
movie,
which
was
set
in
the
backdrop
of
the
Indian
Army
and
around
half
a
century
ago,
is
a
classic
example
of
romance
where
the
lead
characters
don't
indulge
in
a
physical
embrace
or
a
kiss.
The
movie's
music
is
being
appreciated
for
enhancing
the
film's
theme
and
story.
The
visuals
of
Kashmir
and
Russia
are
also
captivating
on
screen.
Check
out
the
day
wise
collection
of
Sita
Ramam
here:
Day
1:
Rs
1.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
1
to
2
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
2.5
Crore
to
Rs
3.5
Crore
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
The
movie
is
the
story
between
an
orphan
yet
celebrated
Lieutenant
Ram
in
the
Indian
Army
belonging
to
Madras
regiment
and
that
of
Sita,
who
addresses
him
as
her
husband
in
letters.
Love
blossoms
between
the
two
and
what
fate
has
it
for
them
in
store
is
all
about
Sita
Ramam.
Sita
Rama
is
produced
under
the
banners
of
Swapna
Cinema
and
Vyjayanthi
Movies
by
Swapna
and
Aswini
Dutt.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
jointly
handled
by
PS
Vinod
and
Shreyaas
Krishna.
Vishal
Chandrasekhar
composed
the
film's
soundtrack.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
edited
the
film
which
was
released
in
Tamil
and
Malayalam
as
well.