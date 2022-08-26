Sita Ramam Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Appeals To All!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan scored a massive hit in the second half of 2022 in the form of Sita Ramam. Co-written and directed by Hanu Raghapavudi, the movie was touted as a musical love story set in the period of 1960s. This periodic love saga managed to impress filmgoers and critics alike. Even after three weeks of its theatrical release, the movie is continuing to run successfully despite competition from new releases.

The story of an orphan boy who grows up to become a Lieutenant in the Indian Army wins the love and affection of the people of the country following a successful mission. Knowing that he is an orphan, people start writing letters to him and that is when he receives a letter from Sita, addressing him as her husband. They exchange letters frequently and through their correspondence, fall in love.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 21 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 8.03 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.71 Crore

UA: Rs 2.99 Crore

East: Rs 1.69 Crore

West: Rs 1.10 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.35 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.54 Crore

Nellore: Rs 74 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 19.15 Crore (Rs 34 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.33 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 6.96 Crore

OS - Rs 6.32 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 34.76 Crore (Rs 70.25 Crore Gross)

Sita Ramam stars Rashmika Mandanna in the crucial role of a Pakistani youth, who is assigned the duty of delivering a letter written by Ram to Sita. The movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, and Jisshu Sengupta among others in pivotal roles. The film's stunning visuals are the output of cinematographers PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film which was produced by Swapna Dutt and Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners respectively.