      Sita Ramam Day 22 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hanu Raghavapudi Scores A Massive Hit With This Period Film

      Sita Ramam emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema in the year 2022. The movie, which was co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi was winning hearts at the box office with its successful theatrical run.

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 22 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 8.11 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.72 Crore
      UA: Rs 3.02 Crore
      East: Rs 1.71 Crore
      West: Rs 1.11 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.37 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.56 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 75 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 19.35 Crore (Rs 34.40 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 2.40 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 7.05 Crore
      OS - Rs 6.36 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 35.16 Crore (Rs 71.10 Crore Gross)

      Sita Ramam is a periodical love story that is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army and the 1960s time. An orphan receives the love of the country's people following a successful army mission and therefore receives letters from a woman named Sita, who is unbeknownst to him, Princess Noorjahan. Their love story and the conflict has to be witnessed on screen.

      Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Tharun Bhascker, and others in pivotal roles.

      The movie was produced by Swapna Dutt and Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners. PS Vinod and Shreeyas Krishna cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The movie's beautiful soundtrack is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

