    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sita Ramam Day 24 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal Whip Up Magic With Their Love Story

      By
      |

      Actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film Sita Ramam, which was released in Malayam, Tamil, and Hindi as well, has been earning the appreciation of film critics and film lovers alike. The movie, which is touted as a periodic love story against the backdrop of the Indian army is making heads turn with its continuous run at the box office. The movie will complete a month's run at the theatres within a week.

      Sita Ramam Day 24 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 24 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 9.03 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.83 Crore
      UA: Rs 3.32 Crore
      East: Rs 1.84 Crore
      West: Rs 1.19 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.48 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.65 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 82 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 21.16 Crore (Rs 37.40 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 2.60 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 7.60 Crore
      OS - Rs 6.85 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 38.21 Crore (Rs 77 Crore Gross)

      Sita Ramam Day 24 Box Office Collection

      The movie stars actors like Sumanth, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi, Sunil, Tharun Bhascker, and Bhumika, among others. Rashmika Mandanna played a crucial role in the film as Afreen, a Pakistani youth. The movie is all about the love story of Sita, princess Noorjahan and Ram, an orphaned Lieutenant in the Indian army. The movie's story, visuals, music, and performances have been raving reviews ever since its release.

      Sita Ramam is the joint production of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners. The movie is cinematographed by Shreyaas Krishna and PS Vinod. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the movie while Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the film's soundtrack.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X