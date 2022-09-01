Sita Ramam Day 27 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Film Is About To Complete A Month's Run At The BO

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is very mindful of the choice he makes and his latest Telugu film Sita Ramam is undoubtedly one testimony to it. Dulquer scored another massive hit in the form of the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, with a story that is set back in time against the Indian army backdrop.

Mrunal Thakur is the film's female lead, the love interest of Dulquer's character Ram. Rashmika Mandanna, who is one busy bee in the industry right now has been roped in for a crucial role, a Pakistani youth named Afreen. The movie is gaining the status of a classic love story with its decent and heartwarming narration coupled with stunning visuals and mesmerizing songs.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 27 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 9.51 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.88 Crore

UA: Rs 3.45 Crore

East: Rs 1.92 Crore

West: Rs 1.24 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.56 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.71 Crore

Nellore: Rs 86 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 22.13 Crore (Rs 39.25 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.75 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 7.90 Crore

OS - Rs 6.95 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 39.73 Crore (Rs 80.10 Crore Gross)

The movie is a story of an orphaned man who works as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army belonging to the Madras regiment. Following a successful mission under his leadership, Ram receives appreciation from all over the country with people writing letters to him. One of those letters contains Sita AKA Princess Noorjahan's letter which entices Ram for it addresses him as Sita's husband. They both fall in love and how fate plays it out for them forms the crux of Sita Ramam.

The movie was bankrolled by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor and the beautifully striking visuals of Kashmir and India are all credited to the workmanship of cinematographers PS Vinod and Shreeyas Krishna. The film's heart-touching music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.