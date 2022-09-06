Sita Ramam Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Is Soon Coming On Prime Video

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi's latest period drama film Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, has achieved great box office success. Sita Ramam is continuing to attract viewers to the theatres even after a month's run. The movie was released in Malayalam and Tamil as well.

The story of Lieutenant Ram and his lady love Sita, AKA Noorjahan, is set in the period of 1960s and against the Indian army backdrop. With a heavy dose of emotions coupled with a beautiful background score and spell-binding performances, the movie has come out well and deserves the success that it is enjoying now.

Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 32 box office collection worldwide:

Nizam: Rs 9.85 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.93 Crore

UA: Rs 3.55 Crore

East: Rs 1.97 Crore

West: Rs 1.27 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.61 Crore

Krishna: Rs 1.77 Crore

Nellore: Rs 91 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 22.86 Crore

Ka+ROI - Rs 2.85 Crore

Other Languages - Rs 8.13 Crore

OS - Rs 7.20 Crore

North India: Rs 1.30 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 42.34 Crore (Rs 86.90 Crore)

Dulquer, Mrunal, Rashmika Mandanna, Tharun Bhascker, and other actors in the film have received appreciation for their performances. Sita Ramam's music and stunning visuals have been discussed widely.

Amazon Prime Video recently announced the official streaming date of Sita Ramam as September 9. The movie stars a plethora of actors like Sumanth, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar, and Murali Sharma among others in pivotal characters.

PS Vinod and Shreeyas krishna handled the camera and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the tunes and background score. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film which was made by Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners.