      Sita Ramam Day 32 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Is Soon Coming On Prime Video

      Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi's latest period drama film Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna, has achieved great box office success. Sita Ramam is continuing to attract viewers to the theatres even after a month's run. The movie was released in Malayalam and Tamil as well.

      The story of Lieutenant Ram and his lady love Sita, AKA Noorjahan, is set in the period of 1960s and against the Indian army backdrop. With a heavy dose of emotions coupled with a beautiful background score and spell-binding performances, the movie has come out well and deserves the success that it is enjoying now.

      Sita Ramam Day 32 Box Office Collection

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 32 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 9.85 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.93 Crore
      UA: Rs 3.55 Crore
      East: Rs 1.97 Crore
      West: Rs 1.27 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.61 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.77 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 91 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 22.86 Crore
      Ka+ROI - Rs 2.85 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 8.13 Crore
      OS - Rs 7.20 Crore
      North India: Rs 1.30 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 42.34 Crore (Rs 86.90 Crore)

      Dulquer, Mrunal, Rashmika Mandanna, Tharun Bhascker, and other actors in the film have received appreciation for their performances. Sita Ramam's music and stunning visuals have been discussed widely.

      Amazon Prime Video recently announced the official streaming date of Sita Ramam as September 9. The movie stars a plethora of actors like Sumanth, Jisshu Sengupta, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar, and Murali Sharma among others in pivotal characters.

      PS Vinod and Shreeyas krishna handled the camera and Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the tunes and background score. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film which was made by Swapna Dutt and Aswini Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners.

      Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 12:03 [IST]
