      Sita Ramam Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Love Story Wins In Hindi Too

      Dulquer Salmaan and Hanu Raghavapudi's periodic romantic saga, Sita Ramam has come up with least expectations and surprised the makers and public with its massive success. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna as the female leads.

      Take a look at Sita Ramam Day 33 box office collection worldwide:

      Nizam: Rs 9.90 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.93 Crore
      UA: Rs 3.56 Crore
      East: Rs 1.97 Crore
      West: Rs 1.27 Crore
      Guntur: Rs 1.62 Crore
      Krishna: Rs 1.78 Crore
      Nellore: Rs 91 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 22.94 Crore
      Ka+ROI - Rs 2.86 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 8.15 Crore
      OS - Rs 7.22 Crore
      North India: Rs 1.45 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 46.62 Crore (Rs 87.60 Crore)

      The movie has a cast that includes Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhumika, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Tinu Anand, Shatru, Rohini, Sunil, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Abhinaya, Rahul Ravindran, Ananth, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others in key roles.

      Sita Ramam is the joint production venture of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie was recently released in Hindi and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 9.

