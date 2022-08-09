India
      Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Is Heading Strong!

      Sita Ramam is the latest periodic romance drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Army with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna breathing life into their characters. The movie, which was released all over the world on August 5 is running super successfully. The movie has achieved break-even and is heading towards profit.

      Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection

      Sita Ramam 4 Days Total Worldwide Collection

      Nizam: Rs 3.10Cr
      Ceeded: Rs 83L
      UA: Rs 1.09Cr
      East: Rs 70L
      West: Rs 48L
      Guntur: Rs 56L
      Krishna: Rs 61L
      Nellore: Rs 29L
      AP-TG Total: Rs 7.66 Crore (Rs 14.25 Crore+ Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 75L
      Other Languages - Rs 2.05Cr
      OS - Rs 3.15Cr
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 13.61 Crore (Rs 27.00 Crore Gross)

      Director Hanu Raghavapudi co-wrote the film and directed it. The shooting was extensively carried out in and around Kashmir, Russia and Hyderabad. Dulquer Salmaan did a direct Telugu film as the lead after Mahanati, produced by the same banners that produced Sita Ramam.

      Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies have produced the film jointly. PS Vinod and Shreyaas' cinematography is eye-catching, and the music by Vishal Chandrasekhar is soul-stirring, enhancing the experience of this romantic saga. The movie is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

      The movie stars Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarsi, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Jisshu Sengupta, Prakash Raj among others.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
      X