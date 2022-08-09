Sita Ramam Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Period Romantic Drama Is Heading Strong!

Sita
Ramam
is
the
latest
periodic
romance
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
Indian
Army
with
actors
like
Dulquer
Salmaan,
Mrunal
Thakur,
and
Rashmika
Mandanna
breathing
life
into
their
characters.
The
movie,
which
was
released
all
over
the
world
on
August
5
is
running
super
successfully.
The
movie
has
achieved
break-even
and
is
heading
towards
profit.
Director
Hanu
Raghavapudi
co-wrote
the
film
and
directed
it.
The
shooting
was
extensively
carried
out
in
and
around
Kashmir,
Russia
and
Hyderabad.
Dulquer
Salmaan
did
a
direct
Telugu
film
as
the
lead
after
Mahanati,
produced
by
the
same
banners
that
produced
Sita
Ramam.
Swapna
Cinema
and
Vyjayanthi
Movies
have
produced
the
film
jointly.
PS
Vinod
and
Shreyaas'
cinematography
is
eye-catching,
and
the
music
by
Vishal
Chandrasekhar
is
soul-stirring,
enhancing
the
experience
of
this
romantic
saga.
The
movie
is
edited
by
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao.
The
movie
stars
Tharun
Bhascker,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Priyadarsi,
Sumanth,
Bhumika
Chawla,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Prakash
Raj
among
others.