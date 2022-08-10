Sita Ramam Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Movie Makes About $1 Million USD Overseas!

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's latest romantic story Sita Ramam, a periodic drama by director Hanu Raghavapudi has set the ticket windows ringing ever since the movie was released on August 5 amid zero expectations. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna as the two female actresses in author-backed roles.

The movie, which has acheived a break-even and entered the profit making zone also set a new record in the overseas market. Sita Ramam is just inches away from making $ 1 Million USD from ticket sales in the USA.

Down below are the details of Sita Ramam 5 Days total worldwide collection:

Nizam: Rs 3.75 Cr

Ceeded: Rs 1.03 Cr

UA: Rs 1.38 Cr

East: Rs 86 Lakh

West: Rs 57 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 67 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 75 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 36 Lakh

AP-TG Total:Rs 9.37 Crore (Rs 17.35 Crore Gross)

Ka+ROI - Rs 90 Lakh

Other Languages - Rs 2.60 Crore

OS - Rs 3.60 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection- Rs 16.47Crore (Rs 32.60 Crore Gross)

Sita Ramam is the story of an orphan kid who rises up to become Lieutenant Ram in the Indian Army of Madras Regiment. Ram and his team successfully handle a mission leading them to becoming the most celebrated heroes of the nation. Owing to the fact that he was an orphan, people started owning him like a brother and son and wrote letters to him. One such letter intrigues Ram for the reason that it was written by Sita, suggesting him as her partner. Ram continues communicating with Sita without knowing who she was while in fact, it was none other than Nizam Princess Noorjahan. Mrunal Thakur beautifully portrayed the role.

Afreen, a staunch patriotic Pakistani youth, played by Rashmika Mandanna sets out on a mission to take the last letter written to Sita by Ram, before his execution. Sita Ramam earned the status of a cult romantic film.

The movie is produced by Swapna and Aswini Dutt under their Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners. Vishal Chandrasekhar's music for the film gained wider recognition and applause. The cinematography is handled by PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film. The movie has achieved a break-even at the box office and is considered a hit already.