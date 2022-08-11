India
      Sita Ramam Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer's Romantic Drama Breaks-Even In Six Days!

      Actor Dulquer Salmaan has come up with a period romantic drama film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. The movie titled Sita Ramam, co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is now ringing the box office ticket windows nonstop. The movie was received with great appreciation and garnered a wide range of positive word-of-mouth. Post the theatrical release, the movie went on to open in more theatres. On the sixth day of its release all over the world, the movie managed to achieve break-even. It has also crossed the USD 1 Million mark from its theatrical release across the USA.

      Sita Ramam Day 6 Box Office Collection
      Here is the breakdown of Sita Ramam 6 Days' total worldwide collection below:

      Nizam: Rs 4.06 Crore
      Ceeded: Rs 1.15 Crore
      UA: Rs 1.54 Crore
      East: Rs 95 Lakh
      West: Rs 62 Lakh
      Guntur: Rs 73 Lakh
      Krishna: Rs 83 Lakh
      Nellore: Rs 40 Lakh
      AP-TG Total: Rs 10.28 Crore (Rs 18.95 Crore Gross)
      Ka+ROI - Rs 1.05 Crore
      Other Languages - Rs 2.85 Crore
      OS - Rs 3.85 Crore
      Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 18.03 Crore (Rs Rs 35. 60 Crore Gross)

      The story is about a celebrated Lieutenant Ram, belonging to the Madras regiment of the Indian Army working in Kashmir. He receives letters from his well-wishers following a heroic incident that puts him in the limelight. One such day, he receives a letter addressing him as her husband, from a woman named Sita. They both fall in love through correspondence and Ram sets out to meet his Sita. However, due to a few military operations, tension prevails and Ram, along with one of his colleagues is kidnapped. The rest is to be seen on the screen.

      Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies produced the film, which has striking and rich visuals composed by cinematographers PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. The film's music has received much praise and Vishal Chandrasekhar is applauded for soul-touching tunes. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor.

      The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarsi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
      X