Sita Ramam First Review: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika & Mrunal Starrer Romantic Drama Impresses!

Malayalam
actor
Dulquer
Salmaan's
upcoming
Telugu
film
is
Sita
Ramam,
a
romantic
drama
written
and
directed
by
Hanu
Raghavapudi.
The
movie,
which
has
Mrunal
Thakur
in
her
Telugu
debut,
also
stars
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Sumanth
in
key
roles.
The
movie
is
set
to
open
in
theatres
all
over
the
world
on
August
5.
Ahead
of
the
film's
theatrical
release,
film
enthusiast
and
a
member
of
the
overseas
Film
Censor
Board,
Umair
Sandhu,
who
got
to
see
the
film
beforehand
has
shared
his
opinion
on
Sita
Ramam.
He
said,
"
Wow!
What
a
beautiful
Film
#SitaRamam!
Maza
a
Gaya"
with
a
string
of
heart
emojis.
The
story
of
the
film
is
set
in
two
different
time
periods-one
belonging
to
the
1960s
and
the
other
a
little
forward.
The
love
story
of
Sita
and
Ram
is
depicted
with
the
elements
of
war,
army,
fate,
and
desperation.
Dulquer
Salmaan
portrayed
the
role
of
Lieutenant
Ram
and
Mrunal
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
Sita
Mahalakshmi,
Ram's
love
interest.
Rashmika
Mandanna
will
be
portraying
the
role
of
Afreen,
who,
according
to
the
trailer,
comes
to
Hyderabad
in
search
of
Ram
and
Sita.
The
movie
also
stars
Sumanth
as
Brigadier
Vishnu
Sharma,
director
Tharun
Bhascker
as
Balaji,
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
as
Major
Selvan,
Bhumika
Chawla
as
Mrinali
Sharma,
Vennela
Kishore
as
Durjoy,
Murali
Sharma,
Prakash
Raj,
and
Shatru.
The
movie
is
releasing
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Malayalam.
The
movie
is
bankrolled
by
Aswini
Dutt
and
Swapna
under
Vyjayanthi
Movies
and
Swapna
Cinema
banners
respectively.
The
movie's
cinematography
is
rendered
by
PS
Vinod
and
Shreyaas
Krishna.
Sita
Ramam
has
a
beautiful
soundtrack
and
hit
songs
composed
by
Vishal
Chandrasekhar.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
edited
the
film.