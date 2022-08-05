Sita Ramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's direct Telugu venture Sita Ramam, co-written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi has hit the screens this week on August 5 all over the world. Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama has been receiving positive word-of-mouth for the film's story, direction, and performances. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita, lover of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika was seen portraying the role of Afreen.

The movie's story is about Lieutenant Ram, who is an orphan but is raised well to serve the Indian Army. Following a successful mission, Ram becomes the national hero and people start writing to him, in order to express their love and gratitude. That is when Sita writes to him referring to him as her husband, much to the intrigue of Ram. The story that unfolds next is all about the film.

The movie made its way to pirated websites immediately after hitting the screens. Despite several measures to curb piracy in the film industry, nothing is proving to be fruitful. Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam too fell prey to these websites which carry high-quality video links to the movie. Adding to it, the links are all over the internet.

Sita Ramam is the story of Ram and Sita, who are torn between the war. Afreen, an inquisitive character comes into the picture in the different period of time to locate Ram and Sita. The movie's songs composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar have become youth favourite and are topping the charts on radio stations.

The movie also stars Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Shatru among others in pivotal roles.

Sita Ramam is produced by Aswini Dutt and his daughter Swapna under Vyjayanti Movies and Swapna Cinema banners.