Sitara Ghattamaneni Cries Inconsolably Sitting On Her Dad's Lap At Her Grandmother's Death

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the dearest granddaughter of Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi, was seen crying inconsolably at her grandmother's death. She was sitting on the lap of her father Mahesh Babu, weeping, as he tried to hold back his tears and comfort his daughter. Mahesh Babu offered tissues to Sitara as he himself was in terrible pain.

Superstar Krishna also was seen in the video clip which is doing the rounds on Twitter, where he clearly looked shaken. He wore a mask and was grief-stricken. He lost his second wife Vijaya Nirmala in the year 2019, with whom he shared a great bond. The superstar, ever since, stopped making any public appearances and restricted his interactions with friends, well-wishers, and fans. He was living in his house along with Vijaya Nirmala's son, actor VK Naresh. However, the entire Ghattamaneni clan always catches up every weekend to spend time together. Recently, on the last birthday of Indira Devi, Krishna and other family members went together and celebrated the event.

Indira Devi was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for the treatment of age-related health issues. She was on the ventilator for the last couple of days, reportedly. She finally breathed her last at about 4 am on September 28.

Indira Devi's mortal remains have been kept in Padmalaya Studios for the fans and well-wishers to pay their final respects. Later, the family members will carry out the religious formalities before the funeral.

Krishna and Indira's children were all present along with their families, relatives and friends at the scene. Several film personalities and regional politicians have arrived to condole the family.