Sivakarthikeyan To Romance Kiara Advani In His Next Movie With Madonne Ashwin?

Sivakarthikeyan is one actor who is reeling under the success of his back-to-back films, which not only won him immense acclaim and a fan base but also whopping profits.

His recent release Don, directed by debutant Cibi Chakravarty, has crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark and is the second consecutive film after Doctor to have achieved the feat. Both the films are co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan and has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead.

Basking in the new-found success and extended stardom, Sivakarthikeyan is now leaving no stone unturned to expand his base across the country. He earned great applause for his Telugu dubbing of Doctor, which generated a decent fanbase for the actor among the Telugu audience. Looks like the actor is greedy for good films and greater reach.

The amiable actor is now said to team up with actress Kiara Advani, who does Bollywood and Tollywood films. Sivakarthikeyan is supposed to join the sets of his upcoming film produced under Raaj Kamal Films by Kamal Haasan, under the direction of Rajkumar Periyaswamy. The movie, #SK21, is said to have Sai Pallavi as the female lead opposite SK.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that the actor wants to star in and produce another film, which he could complete before joining the sets of #SK 21. If rumour mills are to be believed, SK will romance Kiara Advani in this film, being helmed by director Madonne Ashwin, who earlier earned recognition for Yogi Babu-starrer Mandela.

Reports say that the team approached Kiara for the film which is supposed to go on floors from the second week of June. The team has not revealed anything about the casting of its female lead so far.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is taking part in the shooting of #RC15 starring Ram Charan, under the direction of Shankar in Visakhapatnam.