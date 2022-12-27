Sreeleela Hikes Her Fee; Demands A Fancy Remuneration For Future Projects! Read On!

Sreeleela Photo Credit: Internet

Actress Sreeleela is basking in the glory of her recent smashing hit, Dhamaka. The actress was paired opposite Massraja Ravi Teja in this action-packed comedy entertainer, written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The movie was released on December 23. Sreeleela has now emerged as one of the most sought-after heroines of the Telugu industry.

Sreeleela, born in the USA, was brought up in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The 21-year-old actress is a medico and is currently pursuing her final year of an MBBS degree. She debuted with a movie titled Kiss in the year 2019. Sreeleela was first seen alongside Meka Roshan's Pelli SandaD movie. She earned appreciation for her performance and dancing skills. She then bagged an opportunity to work with Ravi Teja in Dhamaka, with her innocent looks and girl-next-door appeal.

Looks her the recent applause and success have led her to make the hay while the sun shines. The actress is said to have hiked her remuneration by several times. The amount she is now quoting for the producers is sky-high for a newcomer with barely any hits in Telugu.

According to the available information, Sreeleela was paid Rs 5 Lakh as remuneration for her Telugu debut. Later, she was signed for about Rs 40 Lakh for Dhamaka by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. But, the buzz has it that the actress is now ready to sign the dotted line if the remuneration is only above Rs 1 Crore. A producer is ready to shell out Rs 1.5 Crore for getting on her for the project provided she can adjust the dates immediately, reportedly.

Meanwhile, the actress has done a handful of films in Kannada and is two films old in Telugu. She won the SIIMA recognition for the Kannada film Kiss and her Telugu debut Pelli SandaD.

On the professional front, Sreeleela signed for a Telugu film titled Anaganaga Oka Raju, and a Kannada-Telugu bilingual titled Junior. Both films are on the sets.