Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: Sri Satya Gets Saved This Week By Captain Revanth's Special Power!

The nominations for the upcoming 12th-week elimination program at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house took place on the 78th episode of the season. The 11th-week weekend episode had Marina Abraham evicted from the house to which she arrived with her husband Rohit, as a couple. During the elimination process, contestants were asked to enter the confession room and pick the photographs of housemates whom they want to nominate for the upcoming week's eviction.

revanth sri satya Photo Credit: Star Maa

The photos of the contestants' housemates picked for nominations were then shredded using a machine, confirming their nomination. Revanth nominated Adi Reddy, Keerthi nominated Sri Satya, and Adi Reddy nominated Srihan and Inaya. Srihan then nominated Adi Reddy. Raj nominated Sri Satya.

After the nomination process, Srihan, Sri Satya, Inaya, Rohit, Keerthi, Faima, Raj, and Adi Reddy were nominated. Revanth, for being the house's captain was immune to nominations.

Sri Satya Photo Credit: Disney Hotstar

However, the buzz has it that Sri Satya has been saved by Revanth, who got special powers to save a contestant this week. According to the promo, Sri Satya tried to nominate Raj citing the reason- not being in nominations for three consecutive weeks. Bigg Boss then dismissed her reason and asked her to give a valid reason for elimination. Meanwhile, Faima's eviction-free pass is still valid and it has to be seen if she could use it for herself or other housemates.

Marina received so much love during her elimination and after she came out of the house, netizens have heaped praises on her dignity and self-confident attitude. Revanth, on the other hand, after becoming the captain of the house for the second time started receiving flak from the housemates for his authoritative behaviour and restrictions on food.

Watch tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu on Star Maa at 10 pm. The entire episodes of the season are available for streaming digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.