Srikanth's Filmy Proposal To Wife Ooha Goes Viral Amid Divorce Rumours

Telugu actor Srikanth Meka and his wife Ooha's married life have been making headlines recently. It has been reported by multiple media websites that the actor is getting a divorce from his wife. As per media reports, Srikanth's financial woes were the reason for their alleged separation. The news came as a shock for the actor's fans, while, Srikanth and Ooha are disturned by these rumours about their personal life.

The 54-year-old actor slammed these gossip reports. Further condemning the reports, Srikanth also spoke about celebrities falling prey to such fake news. Reacting to the news during a media interaction, Srikanth said, "Who is spreading such silly gossips? It has been reported by some cheap websites and worthless YouTube channels that I am facing severe financial troubles. They are adding that I am getting divorced from my wife."

"In the past, it was rumoured that I am dead and gone. The fake news caused much distress to my family members. And now this. The fake news about our divorce reached my wife through her friends. She got nervous upon reading the news. We are currently in Tamil Nadu on pilgrimage. At a time like this, insensitive and obnoxious rumours are bothering me," he added.

Srikanth, who carved a niche for himself in Tollywood, was a star actor in his time. For those unaware, the actor and Ooha were once co-stars and have acted in a few movies in the past. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and are parents to three children, Roshan, Rohan, and Medha. Srikanth's eldest son, Roshan, is also an actor who recently made his acting debut last year with Pelli SandaD.

Amid these rumours, Srikanth and Ooho who is also known as Sivaranjini, have a beautiful love story. Srikanth and Ooha have appeared as an on-screen couple in a couple of movies, including Ame, Koothuru, and Aayana Garu. Srikanth was introduced to Ooha on the sets of their first film together, Aame. Their acquaintance slowly turned into a relationship, and they became a real-life couple off-screen.

Srikanth is also said to have proposed Ooha in a very filmy manner. He went to Ooha's house and proposed to her in front of her family. He then took Ooha to the temple room inside the actress's home and proposed to her, saying "I love you," in the presence of her family members and God. It is also rumoured that Srikanth had taken a gold chain from his neck and put it around Ooha's neck that day. The scene actually shocked Ooha's family. However, her family approved of their relationship, and they have been together since then.