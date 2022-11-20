SS Rajamouli Drops Hints About His Next Film With Mahesh Babu

Ever since the release of Magadheera or even before that, the anticipation of SS Rajamouli's next film started even before the release of his current films. At first, the craze was restricted to South India, but after the release of the Baahubali duology, the entire country started waiting for his next film. Reports say that after the massive success of RRR, Rajamouli is now planning to work with superstar Mahesh Babu in his next. Naturally, fans are highly anxious to know about the project and what it would entail. The wait is finally over as Rajamouli took to social media to talk about his next film.

In a recent Twitter post, Rajamouli said that it was a dream come true for him when he got to work with Mahesh Babu. He spoke about the film and said that his father writes the story of most of his films. Rajamouli said, "He(My father), my cousin, and I are the core team who were developing the story just a couple of months back."

Talking about the premise of the film, Rajamouli Garu said, "It's an adventure story. I wanted to do an adventure story a long time back. Indian Jones is one of my all-time favourite movies and I wanted to do something like Indiana Jones, Dan Brown kind of novels. I am trying to figure out something in that space. A globe-trotting adventure is what we are planning next. Apart from that, it's still too early and the script is in the writing stages."

As per reports, Rajamouli signed Alia Bhatt as the film's leading lady. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is going through a tough phase at the moment since his father, yesteryear's superstar Krishna's demise. As a result, he has decided to take a short break from work. His fans from all over the world are with him in the period of grief and are sending their support, prayers, and condolences from all over the world.

Ever since the news about Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli working together broke out, social media has been on a rage. Fans of the duo are highly excited about the news and are eagerly awaiting the film's release, however long it takes.