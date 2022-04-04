SS Rajamouli's Project With Mahesh Babu Will Go On Floors By The End Of 2022, Confirms The Director

Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli is basking in the glory of his latest release RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR in the lead roles, and featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances. Amid all the hustle and bustle about his latest outing, what has caught the attention of netizens is an ongoing buzz about his next project. You guessed that right! It is indeed about his next film with Mahesh Babu that has now taken the internet by storm. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the film's announcement will be made very soon. It is being said that the film will be announced on May 31, coinciding with Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

On the other hand, Rajamouli during his media interaction recently, revealed that the film tentatively titled #SSMB29 will start rolling by the end of 2022, and now the anticipation among fans has just skyrocketed. He was quoted as saying, "Because of the pandemic, I had many things to wrap up for RRR. With multiple postponements and uncertainty, I had to concentrate on RRR alone. Meanwhile, I was trying to work on the storyline which gives me hope that there are a couple of lines which interest me.

He further explained that it takes 6-7 months to pen a complete story before he decides his next move. "From this point, to get into the pre-visualization and pre-production ready for the shoot, it takes about eight months. So it (his project with Mahesh) will get rolling by this year-end." (Quotes taken from Times of India).

#SSMB29 will be backed by KL Narayana under his banner Durga Arts. As of now, Mahesh Babu is working on his project with Parasuram titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.