SS Rajamouli’s RRR Grosses Magnificent Figure Of Rs 1100 Crore Worldwide

It rises and only rises for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR! The phenomenal success has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business. Not just in India, the film has also set worldwide box office on fire. On Friday, it was announced that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer has minted over Rs 1100 crore. The film is truly a magnum opus of today's time and has got no breaks on the rising figures at the box office around the world.

Released on 25th March, RRR has entered its 5th week and is still ruling the hearts of the audience. It is getting hard for the audience to come out of the feel and vibes of the film. The action, drama, and thrill, the film is loaded with a lot of factors for the audience to get their feet towards the cinema hall.

The craze of the film has started to show its magic from the day it was released, and has presented a whole new image of the Indian film industry on the global level. RRR has been breaking the records with its box office numbers and now has successfully crossed the figure of 1100 Crores+ worldwide, which is yet another record created on its name.

RRR Movie 28 Days Box Office Collections: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Film Hits Rs 400 Cr Mark

Not Alia Bhatt, But Rashmika Mandanna In Talks For Jr NTR's NTR30?

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR released on 25th March 2022.