SS Rajamouli Signed By US-Based Entertainment And Sports Firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA)!

Director SS Rajamouli needs no introduction to international movie lovers as well. The director was successful in pushing away the horizons of reach for Telugu cinema and cemented the Telugu cinema's position on the world platform. With his latest film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) Rajamouli has broken the records he set with Baahubali 1 and 2.

According to the latest news published by Deadline, a Hollywood entertainment news portal, the maverick director has been signed by the prestigious Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The event happened recently when Rajamouli traveled to the USA to take part in a few events concerning RRR.

Although fans of the director and RRR have been disappointed about the movie not making it to the final cut, the news has given rise to new hopes and global endeavors, especially for the director.

On the professional front, Rajamouli is currently working on the pre-production works of his upcoming project with Superstar Mahesh Babu. He already mentioned that the film would be an epic action adventure drama made on an international standard aiming to enthrall viewers all over the world.

The West has been taking an interest in India over the last couple of years and actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are examples of the same.

Given the recent development, it can be assured that Rajamouli will join hands with Hollywood production houses and actors for making larger-than-life films. With the expertise that he possesses, the budget boost and infrastructure, and technical aspects that Hollywood assures, Rajamouli is set to make all heads turn.