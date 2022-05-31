SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Film To Earn Rs 300 Crore From Pre-Release Business?

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, actor Mahesh Babu is gearing up with two big films which begin shooting simultaneously.

After almost a decade, Mahesh Babu has signed a film, #SSMB28 with ace director Trivikram Srinivas. They both earlier worked together for commercial success -Athadu & critical success- Khaleja.

The duo already set the expectations high by announcing a project together. The ceremonial muhurtham pooja was also held recently, where Namrata, Mahesh's wife took part.

For the unversed, it is a sentiment that Mahesh Babu follows. Namrata attends the pooja ceremony marking the commencement of the project and Mahesh always stays away until shooting begins.

Coming back to #SSMB28, it is reportedly mentioned that Mahesh Babu is being paid an amount of Rs 50 Crore while Trivikram will walk with a paycheck of Rs 40 Crore. The other cast and technicians would be paid accordingly and the makers decided to produce the film under Rs 90 Crore, a total amounting to Rs 200.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the makers were

approached with a non-theatrical deal of Rs 150 Crore by distributors, which is underway. The theatrical rights will anyway fetch Rs 150 Crore from all over the country and overseas. Putting together, #SSMB28 business could touch Rs 300 Crore.

Trivikram Srinivas's home banner Haarika and Hassine Creations walks away with a solid share of Rs 100 Crore with this film in which Pooja Hegde is cast as opposite Mahesh Babu.Thaman will score music for the film.

Other cast and crew are yet to be announced.